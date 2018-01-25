Rain Ahead !

by Shane Butler

High pressure is in control of our weather but it won’t be sticking around after Friday. We get one more mostly sunny and dry day this week. Your weekend will get off to a nice start but clouds and rain will be moving into the area Saturday and lingering through Sunday. Temps will fairly mild so we don’t have any threat for wintry precipitation this go around. Weekend rainfall will range between .50 to 1 inch with the heavier amounts mainly across our southern counties. A frontal boundary pushes the rain out of here just in time for the start of the upcoming work week. A mostly sunny and cooler weather pattern will settle in through the middle of next week. It’s looking like more rain and then much colder air later in the week.