Roadside Dangers

by Ellis Eskew

As we’ve seen recently, getting out of your vehicle on the side of the road to inspect your car can be deadly. According to Montgomery Police, a woman was struck by a car and killed after she got out of her stalled vehicle on the Northern Boulevard January 19, 2018.

Sheriff Derrick Cunningham says pulling over to the shoulder of the roadway is the safest place.

He says put the car in park and turn on your hazard lights.

“Wait on the traffic to clear before you get out. And if it’s at night time, for all means, once you exit the vehicle, you need to exit the vehicle and get on the shoulder of the roadway and get away from the vehicle. If you are going to stand outside making phone calls, things of that nature, one of the things you don’t want to do is to go in and inspect your vehicle if you got oncoming traffic coming,” said Cunningham.

Officials say if the engine dies right on the highway and you can’t get off the road, do not get out of the car.