Thousands Fired Up For School Choice In Montgomery

by Jalea Brooks

School choice supporters packed the state capitol grounds calling for more choices where it comes to how Alabama’s students learn. The rally was one of many around the state during National School Choice Week.

Over 1500 students, parents, and educators celebrated some of the success of school choice advocacy, like the addition of an online curriculum, signed into law in 2017.

One obstacle the state has yet to hurdle is Public School Open Enrollment; which would allow parents to choose any traditional public school for their child regardless of location.”You can place your child in a school that is excelling” said supporter Nettie Pruitt “you’re not just stuck in your district”.

Despite Alabama’s consistently low education rankings in the nation, school choice advocate Krystal Allen explained supporting school choice is not to be confused with disapproval of all public schools.

“We need both our current public school system to improve, while at the same time giving high quality options for our parents to chose from because we cannot afford to wait on a system to be completely healed” said Allen.

Alabama’s first school choice law was passed in 2013, forming a scholarship program for low-income families and those who are stuck in under performing schools. In 2015 the Legislature approved charter schools in Alabama, which has received backlash after opponents say they take money from already under-funded existing schools.

The rally was held just one day after the number of Montgomery Public Schools on Alabama’s Failing Public Schools List increased from 10 to 11.