Alabama Will Continue to Pursue Death Penalty for Inmate Convicted of Killing Police Officer in 1985

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall says the state will continue to pursue a death sentence for an inmate convicted of killing a police officer in 1985.

Marshall said Friday that he was disappointed in the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to stay the execution of Vernon Madison since he had previously been ruled competent to face execution.

The court delayed the Thursday execution that had been scheduled as it decides whether to review claims that strokes have left Madison incompetent and that his sentence was unconstitutional.

Madison was sentenced to death for killing Mobile Police Officer Julius Schulte.

Marshall said Madison committed “a cold blooded crime for which there is no doubt he is guilty.”