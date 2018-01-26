A More Cloudy Friday Afternoon, and a Wet Weekend

by Ben Lang

Clouds rolled in this morning, and they will likely stick around this afternoon. We might get some breaks of sun here and there, and the clouds won’t be providing any rain for today. High temperatures will be rather mild, with high temps in the mid 60s. Tonight will be more mild, with lows near 50 degrees.

A few spotty showers are possible early Saturday morning, but more widespread rain arrives during the late afternoon and evening. Highs on Saturday will still be able to reach the 60s. Saturday night lows only drop to near 50. The bulk of the rain this weekend will occur between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Rain will be on the way out Sunday evening, and we’re back to dry conditions to start next week.

Monday looks good with sunshine with highs in the low 60s, but Monday night will be a little chilly with lows near 30 degrees. Tuesday will be a chilly day with highs only reaching the low 50s. The rest of the week looks warmer with highs back to near 60, but rain is back towards the end of the week.