Cloudy & Wet Weekend

by Shane Butler

A cloudy and rainy weather pattern is setting up for your weekend. High pressure has moved east of the area and this will allow a front to move through here Sunday. Until then, you can expect rain at times. Rainfall amounts will range between 1 to 2 inches with the heaviest totals south of I-85. There’s no wintry precipitation threat thanks to milder temps. Daytime highs will manage 60s and overnight lows around 50 degrees. The last of the rain will clear out late Sunday afternoon and we are back to sunshine early next week. Temperatures will be colder with highs dropping back into the 50s and lows around freezing. It’s looking like an active pattern with more rain on the way for later next week and again over the following weekend.