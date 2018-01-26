Dry and Warmer Today, Rain Returns for Weekend

by Ryan Stinnett

Today will feature a few more clouds and temperatures a bit warmer again. Clouds will start to increase from the southwest just before sunset, and by midnight we’ll have cloudy sky. We may have a few showers move into the west and southwestern parts of the area just before sunrise, but most will stay dry until later Saturday morning. Highs will top out in the mid-60s, and lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

WET LAST WEEKEND OF JANUARY: Little change for the weekend as an area of low pressure will track south of the state. For the weekend, you can expect periods of rain Saturday, Saturday night and into Sunday. Good news, with the low well to the south, no threat of severe weather, but portions of the state should see a soaking rain. Amounts will vary from around 1/2 inch over the northern counties, to over one inch near the Gulf Coast. The high both days will be in the lower 60s.

BLUE MOON LUNAR ECLIPSE: On Wednesday, Jan. 31st, the second full Moon of January will pass through Earth’s shadow, producing a rare “Blue Moon Lunar Eclipse.” The Moon won’t look blue, however. Researchers are predicting a bright orange eclipse–a forecast based on studies of recent volcanic activity. Volcanoes, climate change, and lunar eclipses are linked in ways that might surprise you.

INTO NEXT WEEK: The first half of the week continues to looks mostly cool and dry with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s which is pretty seasonal. On Tuesday morning, temperatures will be the coldest with widespread 20s expected. Towards the end of the week, our next storm system brings the threat of rain back to Alabama, and then much colder air rolls into the state at the end of next week on Friday.

Have a great day!

Ryab