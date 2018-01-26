Elmore County Authorities Search for Card Skimming Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/2 Card Skimming Suspect

2/2 Card Skimming Suspect



The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office is working an identity theft investigation in which the victim’s bankcard was taken and cloned.

Card Cloning uses a Card Skimming device to fraudulently copy bank customer details stored on the magnetic strip (brown/black strip at the back) on a debit or credit card. Whenever you present your card for payment, you run the risk of being skimmed.

Investigators advise that the location where the bankcard information was obtained is unknown at this time. An offender used the cloned card at the Wal-Mart in Wetumpka on January 15.

If you can identify or know the current whereabouts of this suspect, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!