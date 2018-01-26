Faith-Based Groups Giveaway Free Shoes in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Two faith-based charities team-up to giveaway free shoes to hundreds of elementary school students in Selma.

Officials with Samaritan’s Feet and Edmundite Missions say the event was part of the MLK Day of Service.

Dozens of volunteers washed the students’ feet then helped them pick out a new pair of shoes.

Organizers say the event lets people know that someone cares.

“It helps parents out, low income families, they don’t have to provide shoes for their children so they can put a little extra money in their pockets and then for the kids it means so much,” said Bryan Boan with Samaritan’s Feet.

Boan says there have been similar giveaways in 22 cities connected to Dr. King during the month of January.