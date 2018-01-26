Four East Alabama Law Enforcement Agencies Receive Nearly $93,000 for New Equipment

by Alabama News Network Staff

Governor Kay Ivey has awarded nearly $93,000 in grants to assist four law enforcement agencies in east Alabama to purchase equipment and improve public safety in their jurisdictions.

Receiving grants are the Valley and Lanett police departments in Chambers County and Alexander City and Dadeville police departments in Tallapoosa County.

“I applaud our public safety officers who put themselves in harm’s way to serve and protect our communities,” Ivey said. “I am pleased to award these grants that will enable these law enforcement agencies to obtain the proper equipment they need to perform their duties.”

Valley and Lanett were each awarded a $24,000 grant. Valley will use funds to purchase laptop computers to assist patrol officers. Lanett will purchase laptop computers, body cameras and electric stun guns with their grant.

Alexander City will use its $21,453 grant to purchase traffic equipment and a utility task vehicle while Dadeville, awarded $23,951, will purchase an off-road vehicle, body cameras and other equipment.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Justice Department.

ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.