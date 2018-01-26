Gov. Ivey Awards Nearly $136,000 to Six Law Enforcement Agencies in the Black Belt

by Alabama News Network Staff

Kay Ivey has awarded nearly $136,000 in grants to assist six law enforcement agencies in Alabama’s Black Belt region to purchase equipment and improve public safety in their jurisdictions.

Sheriff’s departments in Hale County, Marengo County and Sumter County were awarded $24,000 each. Other awards include the Greene CountySheriff’s Department, $23,797; Eutaw Police Department, $20,656; and the Demopolis Police Department, $19,485.

“Every day police officers and sheriffs’ deputies in Alabama put themselves in harm’s way to protect our communities,” Ivey said. “I am pleased to award these grants which will enable law enforcement agencies in southwest Alabama to obtain the proper equipment they need to perform their duties.”

The sheriffs’ departments in Hale, Marengo and Sumter counties will each use grant funds to purchase new patrol vehicles. The Greene County Sheriff’s Department intends to purchase radios, bullet-proof vests and related equipment. The Eutaw Police Department will invest funds in vehicle radar systems and a live-scan fingerprint system while the Demopolis Police Department plans to purchase a generator, electronic stun devices and assorted office equipment.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Justice Department.

ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.