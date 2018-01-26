Troy Shooting Suspect Turns Himself In; Faces Felony Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

Xezabeya Quintez Demond Grandberry, 25, of Troy turned himself in to the Troy Police Department on January 25. Grandberry is charged with Discharging a Firearm into An Occupied Dwelling (Class B Felony).

On January 15, officers responded to a report of shots fired into a residence on Dogwood Drive. Officers arrived on scene and found several bullet holes in the side of the residence. Officers then found the victim and two children unharmed inside of the residence.

As the investigation unfolded, Grandberry was identified as the shooter and warrants were obtained for his arrest. Grandberry and the victim are believed to be acquaintances but the incident is not domestic related.

Grandberry was processed through the Troy City Jail and then transported to the Pike County Jail where he was released on a

$15,000 bond.