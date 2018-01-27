Heavier Rain Arrives Tonight

by Ben Lang

So far today, much of the rainfall has been along a fairly narrow band from about Demopolis to Clanton to Alex City, and points north. More rainfall currently situated across south Mississippi should trek into central and south Alabama this evening, and persist overnight. Still looks like our most widespread rain will be overnight tonight, and then it gradually tapers off on Sunday. A cold front to our north will be sliding to the southeast at the same time, and that should clear southeast Alabama by Sunday night. While most of the rain will be gone behind the front, a few lingering light showers are possible through Sunday Evening. Saturday night lows only fall to the mid 50s, and Sunday afternoon highs reach the mid 60s.

Sunday night will be cooler, with low temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to low 40s. Monday should be rather nice, with sunshine throughout and high temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. We will have a secondary cold front arriving on Tuesday, providing some cooler air this time around, which keeps temperatures in the low 50s Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday night lows will likely fall into the 20s. Wednesday looks warmer, with highs in the upper 50s. Another chance for rain arrives in the Thursday to Friday time-frame. Behind that, temperatures appear cooler going into next weekend.