by Tim Lennox

About The GRAMMY Awards

James Corden will host Music’s Biggest Night® in New York City for the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards®, which will broadcast live on both coasts from Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 6:30 PM on CBS 8 on Montgomery. The GRAMMY Awards broadcast is one of television’s major broadcast events, ranking as one of the highest-rated and most-watched specials. Established in 1957, The Recording Academy® is an organization of musicians, songwriters, producers, engineers and recording professionals that is dedicated to improving the cultural condition and quality of life for music and its makers. Internationally known for the GRAMMY Awards — the preeminent peer-recognized award for musical excellence and the most credible brand in music — The Recording Academy is responsible for groundbreaking professional development, cultural enrichment, advocacy, education and human services programs.

