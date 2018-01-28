Rain Ends Tonight; A Nice Monday

by Ben Lang

Most of the rain is now east of I-65 as of 5:00 PM, and the remaining rainfall across the east half of Alabama will continue to push east and out of the state this evening. A gradually clearing sky can be expected overnight, with temperatures eventually falling to the upper 30s west to mid 40s south and east. Some clouds may linger across southeast Alabama early Monday morning, but otherwise Monday should be sunny from start to finish, with temperatures reaching the low 60s by the afternoon for many locations.

Monday night will be chilly with lows near 30 degrees. Tuesday will be a cooler day, thanks to a strong Canadian ridge of high pressure sliding over the southeast US. Tuesday afternoon high temperatures range from the upper 40s to low 50s, and Tuesday night lows will drop into the mid and upper 20s.

We’ll be close to 60 degrees again Wednesday afternoon, and another shot for rain arrives Thursday through Friday. Friday and Saturday will be cool with highs in the low 50s. There’s another chance for rain next Sunday, but for now next Monday looks dry.