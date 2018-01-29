Butler County Deputy Arrested on Domestic Violence, Child Endangerment Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Butler County sheriff’s Deputy has been fired after being arrested in Crenshaw County last Friday.

Matthew Goodson, 22, had been employed with the Butler County Sheriff’s Department for about six months.

According to the Crenshaw County Jail, Goodson was arrested and charged with Domestic Violence Assault, child endangerment and domestic violence strangulation .

No other details have been released.

