Clear & Dry

by Shane Butler

We are looking at a cool and drier weather pattern through midweek. It’s late week when we get another round of rain across the area. In the mean time, you can expect mostly clear days and nights with temps a bit chilly. High pressure will be the main weather feature overhead and this will keep things quiet through Wednesday. A cold front along with some rain moves into the region Thursday and departs early Friday. Doesn’t look like much rain and most spots see less than a quarter of an inch. We are in between systems Saturday but another rain maker moves into the area Sunday. It’s a one day rain event as high pressure returns and we start drying out Monday.