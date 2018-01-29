Gov. Ivey Calls for Employers to Hire Alabama Veterans

by Alabama News Network Staff

Governor Kay Ivey joined U.S. Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta and Alabama Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington in urging employers to recruit and employ Alabama’s veterans.

A new federal program, the HIRE Vets Medallion Program, expected to officially kick off in 2019, is designed to encourage employers’ commitment to veteran careers, including hiring, retention, and long-term development. In preparation for its launch, the U.S. Department of Labor is asking employers to apply for its HIRE Vets Medallion Program Demonstration, an effort that will recognize up to 300 employers for their investments in veteran hiring.

“Veteran employment is an issue that is very important to me and my Administration,” Governor Ivey said. “We are committed to making sure that those who have volunteered to serve us and our country have worthwhile opportunities to establish long-lasting careers. I know that Alabama’s employers care deeply about our veterans, and I encourage them to pursue this federal designation, so that Alabama’s veterans will know how deeply their commitment lies.”

The program will recognize employers across three categories: large, medium, and small, and will be available at two levels, platinum or gold, based on the criteria they meet. The criteria is available at www.hirevets.gov.

The designations will be available to the first 300 applicants across all categories (large, medium, and small employers) and applications will be available online atwww.hirevets.gov on January 31st. Any employer with at least one employee on staff is eligible to apply. There is no application fee. Those recognized in 2018 will also be eligible to apply for the 2019 program.

“We know that veterans bring many valuable skills to the workforce,” added Alabama Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “Employers who have this designation will be that much more attractive to veterans seeking work. It would be wonderful to have dozens of Alabama employers recognized in this first group of designees.”

The demonstration will use the same criteria as the full HIRE Vets Medallion Program and enable more employers to prepare to successfully complete the medallion award application for the full implementation of the program in 2019.

The program utilizes the requirements of the Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act of 2017 (HIRE Vets Act) signed by President Trump in May 2017 to determine awardees.

Employers seeking further information should contact hirevets@dol.gov.