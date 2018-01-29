Inmate Escapes from Montgomery Work Site

by Rashad Snell

Authorities are searching for escaped inmate, Michael Mcleod. Mcleod escaped from his assigned work site in Montgomery, early Monday morning.

Mcleod was last seeing wearing a black Jacket, white tee shirt, and wearing glasses.

He had been incarcerated at the Frank Lee Youth Center, where he was serving a 20-year sentence on Discharging Firearm into Occupied Building/Vehicle charges.

If you have any details to the whereabouts of Mcleod, you are to call the police.