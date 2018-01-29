Legacy of Greenville’s Jeddo Bell to Live on through LBWCC Scholarship

Officials at Lurleen B. Wallace Community College and Jeddo Bell's family have formed a memorial scholarship in his memory

by Kimberly Hyde

Jeddo Bell will be remembered for his commitment to education for generations to come.

Monday, Bell’s family stood alongside Lurleen B. Wallace Community College staff to officially establish the Jeddo Bell Memorial Scholarship.

“My father would be pleased about the scholarship program,” said Bell’s son Tracey Burnett. “He cared about nothing more than the education which is an extension of the community and is so intertwined and important to the community. It’s something he cared very deeply about.”

The scholarship bearing Bell’s name will be administered by the LBW Community College Foundation. Each year, it will be awarded to a LBWCC student in the upward bound program.

“Once it is fully endowed and funded it will start bearing interest and in perpetuity will be a source of funds to be able to directly help students,” said Dr. Herbert Riedel, President, Lurleen B. Wallace Community College

76-year-old Bell died last year from cancer. He enjoyed a 45-year career in education and served more than 20 years on the Greenville City Council.

“Just being around him was special and he was a great ambassador for the city of Greenville and this is a special thing for all of us,” said Greenville City Councilman Ed Sims.

For Bell’s family, the scholarship is a testament to his legacy, signifying the impact Bell continues to make on the Greenville community.

“Sooner or later we’ll all be gone from this earth and to have something to earmark what we have done while we’re here is huge,” said Burnett.

The LBW Community College Foundation will begin raising funds for the $25,000 minimum endowment for the scholarship. They will hold various fundraisers like the Greenville Golf Classic on September 12th to support the scholarship fund.

If you would like to donate to the Jeddo Bell scholarship program, you can contact the LBW Community College Foundation: https://www.lbwcc.edu/about-lbwcc/college-foundations/lbwcc-foundation. Or, you may call Christy Hawkins at 334-881-2248 or Dr. Arlene Davis at 334-881-2390.