Melton Delivers State of the City Address in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Selma Mayor Darrio Melton delivered a State of the City Address Monday.

He highlighted the successes of the past year and shared some of what residents can expect in the coming year.

Melton says Selma is a city that’s making progress but it still has a lot of challenges to face.

He outlined two new construction projects set to get underway on the riverfront in the coming months.

And he stressed the need for unity to move the city forward.

“We have to work together to make sure we address infrastructure. Also when you start talking about workforce development, all of us have to work together to address those issues,” said Melton.

Melton also touted $4.3 million dollars in sewer projects going on around the city as a sign of progress.