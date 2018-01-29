Noon Update: Mild Monday, Colder Tuesday, Rain Returns Thursday

by Ryan Stinnett

Sunshine returns today, with highs in the mid-60s. Another front moves through the state this evening, but comes through in dry fashion, meaning no rain. It will bring in colder air as lows will fall down into the upper 20s and lower 30s for most of South/Central Alabama by Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be sunny and chilly day with highs in the lower 50s. Tuesday night will be another cold night with mid and upper 20s expected, but our flow becomes more zonal on Wednesday allowing for upper 50s to return.

RAIN RETURNS: A cold front will bring a chance of rain late in the week Thursday night into Friday; good news, it doesn’t look like severe weather will be an issue. The cold front moves through early Friday, and colder air returns as highs go from the lower 60s Thursday, to mid 50s Friday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Low confidence in the forecast for next weekend as there is a lot of model inconsistency. One model has a sunny and dry weekend with seasonal temps, while another model shows the front stalling across the state with a rather wet weekend a possibility. Neither shows very cold air next weekend, but once again, I suspect another round of Arctic air in the coming weeks.

Have a great day!

Ryan