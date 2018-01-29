Montgomery County Arrests: January 22-28

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/43 Alonzo Smith Arrest Date: 1/22/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd ( Harassment) & Interfere with Emergency

2/43 Amanda Millwood Arrest Date: 1/26/18 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 1st

3/43 Amos Borders Arrest Date: 1/25/18 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 1st

4/43 Anthony Walters Jr. Arrest Date: 1/26/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

5/43 Chadwick Brunson Arrest Date: 1/16/18 Charge(s): Driving While Suspended, Possession/Receiving Controlled Substance, & Receiving Stolen Property



6/43 Christopher Conway Arrest Date: 1/24/18 Charge(s): Auto Burglary, Escape 3rd Degree, Theft of Property 4th, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, & Violation of Community Notification Act

7/43 Christopher Hall Arrest Date: 1/25/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance

8/43 Christopher Hutchinson Arrest Date: 1/22/18 Charge(s): Holding for USM Only

9/43 Cody Brenson Arrest Date: 1/26/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st

10/43 Constance Millwood Arrest Date: 1/26/17 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 1st & Receiving Stolen Property 2nd



11/43 Corrie Woods Arrest Date: 1/25/18 Charge(s): Contempt of Court & Speeding

12/43 Darius Fuller Arrest Date: 1/26/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

13/43 Darryl Williams Arrest Date: 1/26/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation & Violation of Community Notification Act

14/43 Deanthony Greer Arrest Date: 1/23/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st & Theft of Property 2nd

15/43 Jair Felix-Sanchez Arrest Date: 1/26/18 Charge(s): Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument (3 counts) & Identity Theft (2 counts)



16/43 Jaquarius Foxhall Arrest Date: 1/25/18 Charge(s): Felony Murder

17/43 Jerry Freeman Arrest Date: 1/26/18 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 1st Degree ( greater than $2,500)-Possessing Stolen Property

18/43 Jimmie Collins Arrest Date: 1/22/18 Charge(s): Escape 1st Degree

19/43 Jonathan Gachett Arrest Date: 1/22/18 Charge(s): Certain Person Forbidden to Carry a Pistol, Driving While Revoked, Driving While Suspended, Speeding, & Speeding 25MPH over the limit

20/43 Kendarvis Johnson Arrest Date: 1/26/18 Charge(s): Pistol Carrying without License & Robbery 1st



21/43 Kennedy Merriex Arrest Date: 1/25/18 Charge(s): Obstruction of Justice

22/43 Kenneth Jones Arrest Date: 1/26/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

23/43 Lamario Lockley Arrest Date: 1/23/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st

24/43 Lynn Knight Arrest Date: 1/24/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation

25/43 Michael Conway Arrest Date: 1/26/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation



26/43 Michael Jordan Arrest Date: 1/26/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

27/43 Mickey Donaldson Arrest Date: 1/22/18 Charge(s): Holding for USM Only

28/43 Noah Dillard Arrest Date: 1/26/18 Charge(s): Failure to Appear (3 counts)

29/43 Quinterio Davis Arrest Date: 1/23/18 Charge(s): Sorna Violation

30/43 Robert Livingston Arrest Date: 1/23/18 Charge(s): Driving While Revoked & Unlawful Manufacture of Controlled Substance



31/43 Robert Marshall Jr. Arrest Date: 1/24/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property & Unauthorized Use of Vehicle-No Forced Entry

32/43 Roderick Wright Arrest Date: 1/25/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd (Harassment) & Theft of Property 3rd

33/43 Rodney Smith Arrest Date: 1/22/18 Charge(s): Holding for USM Only

34/43 Ronder Smoke Arrest Date: 1/22/18 Charge(s): Burglary 2nd (2 counts), Child Support, Criminal Mischief 1st (2 counts), Driving through Safety, Driving While Revoked (2 counts), Driving While Suspended, & Speeding

35/43 Ronnie Bradford Arrest Date: 1/25/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation



36/43 Tamichael Campbell Arrest Date: 1/24/18 Charge(s): Other Agency

37/43 Tashaun Mack Arrest Date: 1/24/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation & By Order of the Court

38/43 Tywann Parks Arrest Date: 1/25/18 Charge(s): Driving While Suspended, Possession of Controlled Substance, & Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance

39/43 Undrea Anderson Arrest Date: 1/24/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation

40/43 Wendi Hamby Arrest Date: 1/27/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st



41/43 Wilbert Brooks Arrest Date: 1/24/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Distribution/Furnishing Controlled Substance

42/43 William Blake Arrest Date: 1/27/18 Charge(s): Burglary 3rd-Dwelling, Possession/Receiving Controlled Substance, & Use /Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

43/43 Willie Reeves Arrest Date: 1/25/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation























































































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates January 22nd through January 28th, 2018. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.