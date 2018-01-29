Montgomery County Arrests: January 22-28 Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Jan 29, 2018 2:15 PM CST by Alabama News Network Staff 1/43Alonzo Smith Arrest Date: 1/22/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd ( Harassment) & Interfere with Emergency Show Caption Hide Caption 2/43Amanda Millwood Arrest Date: 1/26/18 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 3/43Amos Borders Arrest Date: 1/25/18 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 4/43Anthony Walters Jr. Arrest Date: 1/26/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 5/43Chadwick Brunson Arrest Date: 1/16/18 Charge(s): Driving While Suspended, Possession/Receiving Controlled Substance, & Receiving Stolen Property Show Caption Hide Caption 6/43Christopher Conway Arrest Date: 1/24/18 Charge(s): Auto Burglary, Escape 3rd Degree, Theft of Property 4th, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, & Violation of Community Notification Act Show Caption Hide Caption 7/43Christopher Hall Arrest Date: 1/25/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 8/43Christopher Hutchinson Arrest Date: 1/22/18 Charge(s): Holding for USM Only Show Caption Hide Caption 9/43Cody Brenson Arrest Date: 1/26/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 10/43Constance Millwood Arrest Date: 1/26/17 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 1st & Receiving Stolen Property 2nd Show Caption Hide Caption 11/43Corrie Woods Arrest Date: 1/25/18 Charge(s): Contempt of Court & Speeding Show Caption Hide Caption 12/43Darius Fuller Arrest Date: 1/26/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 13/43Darryl Williams Arrest Date: 1/26/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation & Violation of Community Notification Act Show Caption Hide Caption 14/43Deanthony Greer Arrest Date: 1/23/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st & Theft of Property 2nd Show Caption Hide Caption 15/43Jair Felix-Sanchez Arrest Date: 1/26/18 Charge(s): Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument (3 counts) & Identity Theft (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 16/43Jaquarius Foxhall Arrest Date: 1/25/18 Charge(s): Felony Murder Show Caption Hide Caption 17/43Jerry Freeman Arrest Date: 1/26/18 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 1st Degree ( greater than $2,500)-Possessing Stolen Property Show Caption Hide Caption 18/43Jimmie Collins Arrest Date: 1/22/18 Charge(s): Escape 1st Degree Show Caption Hide Caption 19/43Jonathan Gachett Arrest Date: 1/22/18 Charge(s): Certain Person Forbidden to Carry a Pistol, Driving While Revoked, Driving While Suspended, Speeding, & Speeding 25MPH over the limit Show Caption Hide Caption 20/43Kendarvis Johnson Arrest Date: 1/26/18 Charge(s): Pistol Carrying without License & Robbery 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 21/43Kennedy Merriex Arrest Date: 1/25/18 Charge(s): Obstruction of Justice Show Caption Hide Caption 22/43Kenneth Jones Arrest Date: 1/26/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation Show Caption Hide Caption 23/43Lamario Lockley Arrest Date: 1/23/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 24/43Lynn Knight Arrest Date: 1/24/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 25/43Michael Conway Arrest Date: 1/26/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 26/43Michael Jordan Arrest Date: 1/26/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation Show Caption Hide Caption 27/43Mickey Donaldson Arrest Date: 1/22/18 Charge(s): Holding for USM Only Show Caption Hide Caption 28/43Noah Dillard Arrest Date: 1/26/18 Charge(s): Failure to Appear (3 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 29/43Quinterio Davis Arrest Date: 1/23/18 Charge(s): Sorna Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 30/43Robert Livingston Arrest Date: 1/23/18 Charge(s): Driving While Revoked & Unlawful Manufacture of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 31/43Robert Marshall Jr. Arrest Date: 1/24/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property & Unauthorized Use of Vehicle-No Forced Entry Show Caption Hide Caption 32/43Roderick Wright Arrest Date: 1/25/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd (Harassment) & Theft of Property 3rd Show Caption Hide Caption 33/43Rodney Smith Arrest Date: 1/22/18 Charge(s): Holding for USM Only Show Caption Hide Caption 34/43Ronder Smoke Arrest Date: 1/22/18 Charge(s): Burglary 2nd (2 counts), Child Support, Criminal Mischief 1st (2 counts), Driving through Safety, Driving While Revoked (2 counts), Driving While Suspended, & Speeding Show Caption Hide Caption 35/43Ronnie Bradford Arrest Date: 1/25/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation Show Caption Hide Caption 36/43Tamichael Campbell Arrest Date: 1/24/18 Charge(s): Other Agency Show Caption Hide Caption 37/43Tashaun Mack Arrest Date: 1/24/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation & By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 38/43Tywann Parks Arrest Date: 1/25/18 Charge(s): Driving While Suspended, Possession of Controlled Substance, & Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 39/43Undrea Anderson Arrest Date: 1/24/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 40/43Wendi Hamby Arrest Date: 1/27/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 41/43Wilbert Brooks Arrest Date: 1/24/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Distribution/Furnishing Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 42/43William Blake Arrest Date: 1/27/18 Charge(s): Burglary 3rd-Dwelling, Possession/Receiving Controlled Substance, & Use /Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 43/43Willie Reeves Arrest Date: 1/25/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates January 22nd through January 28th, 2018. 