North Carolina Murder, Robbery Suspect Captured in Georgiana

by Alabama News Network Staff

The United States Marshals Service and the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task announces the arrest of Lee Earnest Curry. Curry is wanted by the Greensboro, North Carolina Police Department for 1st Degree Murder , Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Robbery 1st Degree.

It is alleged that on Tuesday, January 23 2018, Curry used a 9mm caliber handgun and shot the victim multiple times causing his death. Curry used the same weapon against the victim’s wife and shot her multiple times causing serious life threatening injuries before fleeing with assorted property that belonged to both victims.

Curry was taken into custody at the Kirby’s Convenience Store in Georgiana without incident. Acting United States Marshal Tom Hession stated, “Once you commit a crime anywhere in this country, regardless of where you hide, the U.S. Marshals will not rest until we find you”.

Curry was transported to the Butler County Jail to await his extradition back to the State of North Carolina.