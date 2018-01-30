Alabama Shakespeare Festival Announces “Annie” Audition Dates

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Shakespeare Festival has announced an audition call for it’s upcoming production of Annie.

Roles are available for adult men and women as well as female children (ages 6-15). Those auditioning will be asked to sing, dance and act. Adults and children of all ethnicities are encouraged to audition.

Audition dates are Saturday and Sunday, February 3–4. The deadline to schedule an audition appointment is Thursday, February 1.

For more information on available roles and audition process, visit auditions.asf.net.

Annie begins at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival on July 4. Tickets for the production are available now at asf.net.