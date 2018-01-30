Authorities Searching for Missing Man with Medical Condition

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.

Joseph Anthony Carr IV was last seen on Thursday, January 25, at his residence near Wares Ferry Road and Old Atlanta Highway.

Carr has medical conditions that require special equipment to survive, which authorities say he does not have in his possession.

He was last seen in his silver, 2007 Honda Accord, Alabama License plate 3AY5853 leaving his residence.

If you know the current whereabouts of Joseph Carr, please immediately call the Police or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP.

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward.