Church Food Pantry Seeking Volunteers To Help With Construction

by Jalea Brooks

One church organization is on a mission to feed more needy families in the River Region. ‘Acts of Peace’ is welcoming volunteers to help them build up the community, literally.

The outreach ministry at Montgomery First Seven -Day Adventist Church, provides food for an average of 1,000 people a month through their emergency pantry, school pantry program and mobile pantry. In addition, the organization distributes coats, gloves, socks, and toys to over 120 individuals each year.

The group is now calling for volunteers to help build an inside storage facility to store supplies for feeding the homeless and emergency food relief.

For several months now, the project has been at a stand still. “We have had people that have donated money for the construction materials we have had people volunteering as our project managers but we don’t have enough volunteers to actually finish the project.” explained Amy Mapp, director of AOP.

“We’re just about done with the framing but we’ll need some help finishing it off and dry walling it and this type of thing” said volunteer Mel Eisele.

If you’d like to donate your time and skill to their cause, you can contact Director Amy Mapp directly at 334-330-1501.