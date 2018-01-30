Frank Lee Work Release Center Escapee Recaptured in Wetumpka

by Alabama News Network Staff

A state inmate who walked off a job site in Montgomery on Monday is back in custody.

Elmore County Sheriff’s deputies apprehended Michael Deshaun McLeod, 34, at about 9 p.m. in Wetumpka, after a tip led them to a gas station where McLeod was. He surrendered without incident.

McLeod was assigned to the Frank Lee Work Release Center in Deatsville. He was serving a 20-year sentence on a 2014 conviction for discharging a gun inside an occupied vehicle or dwelling in Montgomery County.

He now faces charges for the escape.