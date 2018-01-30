Frank Lee Work Release Center Escapee Recaptured in Wetumpka

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

A state inmate who walked off a job site in Montgomery on Monday is back in custody.

Elmore County Sheriff’s deputies apprehended Michael Deshaun McLeod, 34, at about 9 p.m. in Wetumpka, after a tip led them to a gas station where McLeod was. He surrendered without incident.

McLeod was assigned to the Frank Lee Work Release Center in Deatsville. He was serving a 20-year sentence on a 2014 conviction for discharging a gun inside an occupied vehicle or dwelling in Montgomery County.

He now faces charges for the escape.

Related Posts

Collapsed Signed Along Interstate 65 Will Be Erect...
Alabama Shakespeare Festival Announces “Anni...
Legacy of Greenville’s Jeddo Bell to Live on...
Melton Delivers State of the City Address in Selma