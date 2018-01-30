More Rain Ahead

by Shane Butler

High pressure is in charge of the weather over our area for now. This will keep us mostly clear and dry through Wednesday. Temps start out cold but warm up to around 60 degrees by Wednesday afternoon. A cold front marches into the deep south Thursday and this system will bring rain with it. Rainfall amounts continue to look light with a quarter inch are less expected. We briefly dry out Friday and Saturday but more rain heads our way Sunday. This system will generate more of a rain event and we could see rainfall around an inch in some spots. Sunny and dry weather conditions return for the early half of next week.