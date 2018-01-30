MPS Board Meets for Accreditation Review

by Ellis Eskew

The Montgomery County School board met Tuesday to discuss the next steps of the intervention process.

The president from the company AdvancED presented its plan for the school system’s comprehensive accreditation review for the upcoming school year.

“Part of my message today was this is not an adult problem. The problems we must solve are helping kids succeed. And if we continue to make it an adult problem, everybody is going to struggle,” said Mark Elgart, president of AdvancED.

Student achievement is the main focus.

And the new interim supertintendent says she’s on board with it.

“I think it was a very positive meeting. I don’t think the organization AdvancEd came to give our system a black eye. I think they came to say we are here to help,” said Dr. Ann Moore.

Board members say they are happy to get the process started.

“It’s allowed us to feel like ‘yes, there is help and it’s coming and we are going to fix our situation.’ Not over night, but over time and we are going to keep working on it until we get it there,” said Eleanor Dawkins.

There will be a review in March, then AdvancED will be back every 3 to 6 months to monitor the progress until the board is on its own.