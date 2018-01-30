Noon Update: Noticeably Cooler Today

by Ryan Stinnett

Today will be sunny but noticeably colder with a high between 44 and 49 degrees. The coldest morning this week will come early tomorrow when temperatures drop into the mid and upper 20s; the day Wednesday will feature a sunny sky with a high between 55 and 59 degrees. Just a quick cold snap, and nothing prolonged like we have seen in recent weeks.

RAIN RETURNS: A cold front will bring a chance of rain late Thursday and Thursday night. At this time, not an overly impressive rain maker as moisture will be pretty limited, and it looks like rain amounts will be generally under 1/4″ for North/Central Alabama. Also, severe weather will not be an issue. On Friday, morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine. We will enjoy a high around 60° Thursday, but Friday will be colder with a high in the upper 40s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Sunny Saturday, but rain returns Sunday. Saturday will start with early morning lows in the upper 20s, but temperatures rise nicely with a high in the mid to upper 50s with a good supply of sunshine. Clouds return Saturday night, and we will deal with rain at times Sunday. Rain amounts Sunday should be 1/2″ or less, and there is no risk of severe weather with a cool, stable air mass in place, very similar to what we had the past weekend across Alabama. Parts of North Alabama, in fact, could hold in the 40s much the day Sunday. A few patches of sleet are possible Sunday morning as the rain begins over the northern counties of the state, but temperatures will be above freezing and there shouldn’t be any impact.

DEEPER INTO FEBRUARY: Look for a clearing sky Monday, and dry, seasonal weather is expected through mid-week. For now, it seems like the coldest Arctic air will hold north of Alabama through much of the week, and no sign of any snow/ice issues for Alabama anytime soon, but once again, there is still a lot of winter left.

Have a great day!

Ryan