Selma Police Ask Public for Help with Unsolved Murder

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Selma Police continue to search for answers in the murder of a man who was found shot to death in his front yard back in May.

The murder of 62 year old Charlie Sanders remains unsolved and no suspect has ever been identified in the case.

Detective Ray Blanks says while the investigation into the murder continues, leads in the case have started drying up.

“We’re just looking for help from the community,” said Blanks.

Jimmy Johnson is Charlie Sanders’ brother.

“I would like to see somebody to answer for it. I feel if anybody out there know something I would like for them to come forward and say something,” he said..

Anyone with information that could help police — call the Secret Witness line at 874-2190 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-44-CRIME.