CrimeStoppers Honors Local Law Enforcement Officers

by Jalea Brooks

It was a packed room with law enforcement officers from not just Montgomery, but all of Central Alabama. More than a dozen law enforcement officers were recognized and honored for going above and beyond the call of duty.

From drug busts to putting sex offenders behind bars, those recognized at the 21st annual CrimeStoppers Awards say much of what they do wouldn’t be possible without the help of tips submitted through Crime Stoppers.

Executive Director Tony Garret, shared some of the new initiatives and improvements CrimeStopers plans to roll out this year. Like the extension of their $500 dollar gun initiative, that offers the award to anyone that will give police information related to a student having a gun on school property; Also a new app that will off a more secure way to report tips.

“Right now, we get a lot of tips through texting we don’t feel that that is a necessary or safe way to get tips” with the password protected app Garrett says “a tipster wont have to worry about some one getting their phone and saying that they called CrimeStoppers’.

Garrett says the app as well as a new CrimeStoppers website will be up and running in February 2018.

The 2018 Central Alabama CrimeStoppers honorees are:

Special Agent Spencer Traywick / ALEA

Jeffrey Edmund Ioimo / Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives Task Force

Antonio Lamar Goins / Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives Task Force

Investigator Steven Geon / Autauga County Sheriff’s Department

Chief Deputy Carlton E. Carmichael / Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Department

Intelligence Analyst Audrey McCord / Elmore County Sheriff’s Department

Lieutenant Jeremy Peagler / Georgiana Police Department

Lieutenant J. Disney / Greenville Police Department

Investigator Dion Robinson / Macon County Sheriff’s Department

Investigator Jason Brosius / Millbrook Police Department

Investigator John P. Wilson / Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office

Corporal Rudolph Byrts / Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department

Sergeant E. S. Ware / Montgomery Police Department

Lieutenant Ray Wagner / Prattville Police Department

Sergeant John Kemp / Prattville Police Department

Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force

Sgt. Fred White / Inv. Chad Jones / Inv. Luke Sively / Inv. Cliff Scott