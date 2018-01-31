Hello New Orleans? Alabama is Calling…

Billboard trolls Big Easy

by Tim Lennox

Brittany Callahan—A Facebook use—- posted this photo of an Alabama Tourism billboard in New Orleans as Mardi Gras begins.

As Alabamians know, The United States Mardi Gras originated in Mobile and is still celebrated in the Port City, though there is a somewhat larger event in Louisiana.

This Alabama website has the low down on the original Mardi Gras—1703 in what was then a French settlement….and the schedule for this year’s events.