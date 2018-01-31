Lower Temperatures Bring a Spike in Utility Bills

by Danielle Wallace

Heating bills are up due to lower than normal temperatures.

“The first high bill I had you know the first part of winter was about a hundred and something dollars but when I got the second bill about two weeks ago it was a total shock,” says Josie Johnson.

For people needing assistance, there are places like Beulah baptist church ready to provide assistance to those who qualify.

“We’ve seen a major increase in the number of calls that we get in order to schedule appointments. In that we’re only able to take ten appointments, you can see that with the number of calls that we get they well outweigh the number of calls that we’re able to take,” says Doris Pugh.

Alabama Power officials stress that winter is not over.

“We understand that they need more heat but try to concentrate your activities in one area. Rooms that are not being utilized, maybe close the door, close the vents,” says Pugh.

Alabama Power officials also say lowering your thermostat to 68 degrees or lower and leaving it there is your best option.

They also say to open your blinds on the sunny side of your home and leave your blinds closed in shaded areas.

“Try to stay in a local place as much as much as you can and don’t adjust that thermostat up and down,” says Pugh.

Just like many places offering help with high power bills. Coordinators at Beulah Baptist church ask that people bring in their proof of income, ID and social security cards.

You can find more contact information to a list of organizations and churches offering assistance at the following link: http://www.suntopia.org/montgomery/al/utility_and_rental_assistance.php

For more tips from Alabama Power you can visit http://alabamanewscenter.com/2017/12/30/ten-ways-save-energy-frigid-weather/