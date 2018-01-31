Rain Ahead For Thursday

by Shane Butler

High pressure has moved east of us and this will allow a cold front to move our way Thursday. Southerly winds around the high will start sending moisture into the area. It starts out as clouds but eventually showers work into the region during the day. The warmer southerly winds will help temps climb into the mid 60s, so fairly comfortable temperature wise. We don’t see this system as a big rain event at all. Rainfall potential is only around a quarter of an inch or less. The frontal boundary will be east of us Friday and this allows things to dry out through Saturday. Temps behind the front will be a bit cooler with highs dropping back into the 50s. Our next rain maker slides in here Sunday and this round should produce a good soaking across the state. We could get .50 to 1 inch rainfall out of the system. It’s back to dry conditions Monday and Tuesday but another quick moving front brings more rain Wednesday. Temperatures will be well above freezing with each of these systems, so we don’t expect any wintry precipitation at this point.