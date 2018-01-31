Street Dancer Aims to Spread Joy in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

If you’ve driven through the busiest intersection in Selma within the last few months, you’ve probably noticed a man dancing on the corner and wondered — What’s up with that guy?

Well, his name is Derrick Hamby and he is a dancing machine.

He can be found on the corner of Broad Street and Highland Avenue at any given time just getting down.

“Music is always going through me some kind of way, some beat, some melody.” he said.

Hamby says its something that came out of his personal search for God.

He says he gets joy from dancing and from the smiles of the people who drive by.