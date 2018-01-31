Sunny and Warmer Wednesday; Some Rain Thursday

by Ben Lang

Today will be a little warmer than Tuesday. Expect high temperatures to top out near 60 degrees, with sunshine throughout the day. Tonight will be cool with increasing clouds. Low temperatures will range from near 40 to around 45 degrees. Some isolated showers are possible early Thursday morning, but better chances for rain arrive during the evening, ahead of a cold front. That front will swing through our area late Thursday night/early Friday morning. Expect cooler temperatures again on Friday, with highs in the lower 50s. Friday night will be cold with lows near 30°.

Saturday should be a dry day, but still cool with highs in the mid 50s. We’ve got yet another shot for rain on Sunday, and that actually looks like our best chance for rain over the next 8. After that, we’re dry and cool again for Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the 50s. Monday and Tuesday night will be chilly with lows back in the 30s. We could have yet another chance for rain next Wednesday.