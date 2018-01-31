Warmer Today, Rain Returns Tomorrow

by Ryan Stinnett

WARMER WEDNESDAY: After the cold start to the day with temperatures in the mid and upper 20s, today will feature a sunny sky with a highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

RAIN RETURNS: Clouds rapidly return Thursday ahead of a cold front, and we expect periods of light rain Thursday afternoon and Thursday night. Rain amounts should be under 1/2″ and there is no chance of severe storms and probably no thunder due to a stable air mass in place. We reach the lower 60 Thursday afternoon ahead of the front.

COLDER TO END THE WEEK: Friday will feature a clearing sky with colder temperatures as an Arctic airmass slides across the Ohio Valley, close enough to cool us down, but not settling into the state. The high Friday will be in the lower 50 with a cool north breeze. With a clear sky and light wind, Friday night will be cold, expect a very cold night with lows in the upper 20s early Saturday. But, we warm back into the mid 50s Saturday afternoon with a partly sunny sky.

ANOTHER RAINY SUNDAY: Clouds return to the state Saturday night, and Sunday will be a wet day with occasional rain. Once again, no instability so no risk of severe storms, and probably no thunder. Rain amounts Sunday should be 1/2 inch or less, with temperatures in the 50s. Rain will end Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be cool and dry with highs in the lower 50s, then a wave brings a chance of rain back to the state Wednesday. It still seems like the coldest Arctic air will hold north of Alabama through much of the week, and no sign of any snow/ice issues for Alabama anytime soon, but once again, there is still a lot of winter left.

Have a great day!

Ryan