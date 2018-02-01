Alabama Baptist SBOM Opens New Facility in Prattville

by George McDonald

The Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions hosts a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its brand new facility in Prattville.

Officials say the new facility took just under a year to build and about a week to move into.

They say its the perfect hub to carry out their mission of spreading the Good News of the Gospel.

They say the move puts them closer to the geographic center of the state and provides easier access to I-65.

“We have people coming from all over the state,” said Executive Director Rick Lance.

“Our people travel all over the state to state missionaries and serving our churches so, this gives us a prime location for the future.”

Officials say the facility serves as a resource center for thousands of church congregations with about a million members.