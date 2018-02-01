City and Public Meet to Discuss Perry Hill Road Changes

by Danielle Wallace

Big changes could be coming to the Perry Hill road and Atlanta Highway area.

City officials and the public met Thursday night for a planning meeting to discuss making improvements to the intersection. They also discussed widening and resurfacing of Perry Hill Road. People at the meeting were able to view maps of preliminary plans that are based off comments from a previous meeting several years ago.

“Hopefully within a years time frame we would actually move into the right of way acquisition phase but at this point we’re really here tonight to engage the public’s opinion,” says city engineer Patrick Dunson.

“It’s something that has been needed a long time because of the heavy traffic going to VA, going out of VA,” says James Henderson Sr.

People at Thursday’s meeting were encouraged to turn in comment sheets with their thoughts on the project.