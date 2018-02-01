Cloudy But Warm Today; Showers Tonight

by Ben Lang

Temperatures are warming quickly this morning thanks to a south wind and some breaks in the clouds. Rain has held off for the most part so far, but some scattered showers will be possible through this afternoon. High temperatures will warm to near 70 for some, and top out in the mid 60s elsewhere. The best chance for rain will be late this evening and overnight ahead of a cold front. Temperatures cool considerably tonight behind that front. Low temperatures drop into the lower 40s and upper 30s.

Sunshine and noticeably cooler temperatures return for Friday. Temps will struggle to reach the 50s Friday afternoon. It will be breezy too, with a north wind near 10 mph and higher gusts. Friday night will be mostly clear and cold, with lows dropping into the upper 20s.

Most of Saturday should be dry, but some showers may return to central and south Alabama by Saturday night. Still looks like it will be a cool day, with highs only in the upper 50s. Our best chance for rain over the next 8 days will be on Sunday, and that should be a good, soaking rain to help alleviate current drought conditions across Alabama. Monday looks dry and cooler again, with highs only in the upper 50s. Yet another chance for rain arrives towards the middle of next week.