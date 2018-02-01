Cloudy & Wet Tonight

by Shane Butler

A cold front is moving into the area and its bringing in a round of rain with it tonight. We don’t expect anything heavy and most spots will see less than a quarter of an inch of rainfall. Sunshine returns but temps will be a bit cooler behind the frontal boundary Friday. Highs will only manage low to mid 50s Friday afternoon. Another freeze heads our way as temps fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s Saturday morning. Sunny and dry conditions continue through Saturday but showers will return by Saturday night. The rain activity settles in for your Sunday. This will be a decent rain event with rainfall potential around one inch possible. It’s back to sunny and dry conditions Monday and Tuesday but more rain heads our way for Wednesday.