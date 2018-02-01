Lower Spire Rates

Company credits tax reform

by Tim Lennox

Just as natural gas customers are getting big bills because of the frigid cold during January, Spire, formerly Alagasco. is lowering its rates.

The three per cent drop goes into effect today, and the company says it is the result of the tax measure approved by Congress.

Spire needed to get Public Service Commission permission to lower the rates. Some companies have used the new-found money to give their employees raises, including AT&T and Wells Fargo.