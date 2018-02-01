Main Montgomery Library Closing TFN

Closing will allow renovations

by Tim Lennox

“Due to the continued renovations and upgrades, Juliette Hampton Morgan Memorial Library, 245 High Street, will be CLOSED February 5, 2018 until further notice. Everyone is encouraged to use one of the other nine (9) library locations of Montgomery City-County Public Library system during that time!”

Montgomery had planned to replace the main branch with a new library at the foot of Dexter Avenue, but financing for that plan fell through and the city abandoned the plan.