Montgomery Apartment Fire Displaces Multiple Families

by Olivia Deas

Montgomery Fire Officials say a two alarm fire broke out last night at the Woodley Terrace Apartments overnight Wednesday.

Several families have been displaced and will be relocated to vacant apartments at the complex. One person was injured and is currently in the ER with minor injuries. Two puppies were rescued and are said to be ok. The cause of the fire is still under investigation