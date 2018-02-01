Rain Returns Later Today

by Ryan Stinnett

With an approaching cold front, we expect a cloudy day today with periods of light rain through the afternoon and into tonight. Rain amounts should be under 1/2′ and there is no chance of severe storms and probably no thunder due to a stable air mass in place. We reach the lower and mid 60s this afternoon ahead of the front.

COLDER TO END THE WEEK: Friday will feature a clearing sky with colder temperatures as an Arctic airmass slides across the Ohio Valley, close enough to cool us down, but not settling into the state. The high Friday will be in the lower 50s with a cool north breeze. With a clear sky and light wind, Friday night will be cold, expect a very cold night with lows in the upper 20s early Saturday. But, we warm back into the low to mid 50s Saturday afternoon with a partly sunny sky.

SUNDAY SOAKER: Clouds return to the state Saturday night, and Sunday will be a wet day with occasional rain. Once again, no instability so no risk of severe storms, and probably no thunder. Rain amounts Sunday should be 1/2 inch to once inch, which be very beneficial. Temperatures struggle to reach the the 60s due to the clouds and rain, most of the rain will end by Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cooler with a high in the 50s, then we return to the 60s Tuesday. Clouds increase Tuesday night, and we will bring in a chance of rain Wednesday ahead of the next cold front then dry air returns Thursday and Friday. Still no sign of any snow/ice issues for Alabama anytime soon, but once again, there is still a lot of winter left.

Have a great day!

Ryan