World Hijab Day Celebrated in Montgomery

by Ellis Eskew



As the Montgomery Islamic Society continues to build a new Islamic Center in East Montgomery, Huntingdon College helps to increase cultural awareness.

The college held an event Thursday night in honor of World Hijab Day.

It started in 2013 as a way to foster religious tolerance and understanding allowing women to experience the head scarf for one day.

Aiya Zaied, Interfaith and Youth director for the East Montgomery Islamic Society explains the hijab.

“Just because a woman wears a scarf doesn’t mean she is oppressed. To us, it doesn’t symbolize terrorism or to some people that’s what it means. For us, it symbolizes beauty and modesty. And it’s also a celebration of our femininity. We are women and we acknowledge that and we embrace the strengths with being women.”

Those who came to the event also got to experience henna art, traditional refreshments, and a panel discussion.