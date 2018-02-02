Rain Returning This Weekend

by Shane Butler

We head into the weekend with another frontal boundary moving our way. This system will be a good rain maker for the area Saturday night into Sunday. Rainfall potential will range between .50 to 1.50 across the region. If you have out door plans, your best bet for getting them in will be Saturday. Looks like the rain will depart late Sunday afternoon and its back to sunny and dry weather Monday. Another frontal system brings rain to the area Tuesday night into Wednesday. This one will bring another good soaking to the state as well. Fortunately, none of the systems coming through here will be bringing any kind of wintry precipitation threat to our area. Hope you have a great weekend.