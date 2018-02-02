Alabama-Born Lead Singer of Temptations has Died.

by Tim Lennox

CHICAGO (CBS) — Dennis Edwards, the lead singer of Motown legends The Temptations, has died at age 74.

He was born in Birmingham in 1943 and would have turned 75 tomorrow.

“Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989 as a member of the Temptations, Edwards replaced lead singer David Ruffin in 1968. The group’s original lead singer was Elbridge “Al” Bryant.

In addition to their signature Motown sound, Edwards led the group on a mix of psychedelic, funk, and disco music, as well as two Grammy-winning songs, “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone,” and “Cloud Nine.”

Though he was fired from the Temptations in 1977 just before the group left Motown Records, he returned in 1980 when they left Atlantic Records to return to Motown.”